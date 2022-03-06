Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until SUN 2:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2022 in Decatur, IL
