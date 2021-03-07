 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Decatur people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

