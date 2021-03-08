 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Decatur people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

