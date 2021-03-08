Decatur people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2021 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Monday afternoon's warm temperatures, low humidity and high winds elevate fire conditions
Decatur people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees…
Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. We wil…
This evening in Decatur: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's tomorr…
Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Expect c…
This evening's outlook for Decatur: A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are exp…
For the drive home in Decatur: Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's…
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Decatur ar…