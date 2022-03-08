Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Cool temperatures will blanket the Decatur area Tuesday. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.