The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Decatur Wednesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2023 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Brace yourself: Rain, snow and heavy winds are expected to sweep through Central Illinois on Friday.
Just isolated showers during the day today, but widespread rain and windy conditions will spread across the state tonight and continue tomorro…
Severe storms possible this morning, snow chance this afternoon. Full details on Friday's wild weather here
Reports of flooding already in southern Illinois this morning with more heavy rain to come. Fewer storms in central Illinois, but rain is expe…
Thanks to a cold front, today is not going to be nearly as warm as Monday. Breezy conditions will make it feel even colder. Find out what wind…
Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. We'll see…