Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Decatur people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 20 mph. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

