Decatur residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 97% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2023 in Decatur, IL
