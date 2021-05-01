Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2021 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The National Weather Service in Lincoln is discouraging outdoor burning on Monday in Central Illinois, citing strong winds across the region.
Today's temperature in Decatur will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy s…
This evening in Decatur: Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the De…
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
The Decatur area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees t…
This evening in Decatur: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 48F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a q…
Today's temperature in Decatur will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5…
Decatur's evening forecast: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Decatur will see warm temp…
Decatur people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Partl…
For the drive home in Decatur: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low near 45F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are p…