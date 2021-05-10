Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from MON 1:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.