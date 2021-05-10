 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from MON 1:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

