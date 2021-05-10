Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from MON 1:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2021 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Shuttle buses and parents were waiting to take students home from school at Central A&M in Assumption on Thursday when Superintendent DeAnn Heck spotted a funnel cloud.
Sunday morning’s rain may have moved on, but the drop in temperature that came with it will stick around through most of the week, meteorologists said.
The National Weather Service warns Central Illinois of possible thunderstorms beginning Saturday afternoon.
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Periods of heavy rain…
Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. The area …
Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
- Updated
This is a developing story and will be updated.
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Mainly clear. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Decatur people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mi…