Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

