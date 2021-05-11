Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2021 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Shuttle buses and parents were waiting to take students home from school at Central A&M in Assumption on Thursday when Superintendent DeAnn Heck spotted a funnel cloud.
- Updated
The National Weather Service in Lincoln is warning those living in Central Illinois of a frost advisory.
Sunday morning’s rain may have moved on, but the drop in temperature that came with it will stick around through most of the week, meteorologists said.
The National Weather Service warns Central Illinois of possible thunderstorms beginning Saturday afternoon.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Periods of heavy rain…
Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. The area …
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mi…
Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy ski…