Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northeast.