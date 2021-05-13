 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

