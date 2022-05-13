The Decatur area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2022 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
As warm as Tuesday was, today is looking even hotter. Lots of humidity and a chance of rain as well. Will it be more of the same for Thursday? Full details in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Hot and dry today in central and southern Illinois, but chance of severe storms returns Friday
Very warm temps will continue Thursday and Friday, but a cold front arriving Friday evening will cool things down and bring rain back to the area. Here's the latest on the possible severe weather.
Showers and weak storms around today. Severe storms possible for Saturday. What's Sunday looking like? Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect over the next three days.
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of…
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur Monday. It …
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun a…
For the drive home in Decatur: Mainly clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Tuesday, Decatur folks shou…
The Lee Weather Team continues to share stories on all things weather and meteorology, and the timing on this latest episode couldn't come at a better time.
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
This evening in Decatur: A few clouds overnight. Low around 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Decatur folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It…