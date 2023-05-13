The Decatur area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.