Decatur will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2023 in Decatur, IL
