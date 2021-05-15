Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.