Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2021 in Decatur, IL
The National Weather Service in Lincoln is warning those living in Central Illinois of frost for Wednesday morning.
The National Weather Service in Lincoln is warning those living in Central Illinois of a frost advisory.
Sunday morning’s rain may have moved on, but the drop in temperature that came with it will stick around through most of the week, meteorologists said.
Shuttle buses and parents were waiting to take students home from school at Central A&M in Assumption on Thursday when Superintendent DeAnn Heck spotted a funnel cloud.
