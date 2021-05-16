Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Decatur area. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.