Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2022 in Decatur, IL
As warm as Tuesday was, today is looking even hotter. Lots of humidity and a chance of rain as well. Will it be more of the same for Thursday? Full details in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Hot and dry today in central and southern Illinois, but chance of severe storms returns Friday
Very warm temps will continue Thursday and Friday, but a cold front arriving Friday evening will cool things down and bring rain back to the area. Here's the latest on the possible severe weather.
Watch now: Small chance of severe storms Friday night in central and southern Illinois. Rain lingers through the weekend
Still very warm today but a cold front will bring cooler temperatures and storms tonight. That's not the only cold front that's expected this weekend though. Full details on the next three days here.
Despite yesterday's cold front, temperatures will still be warm Monday in central and southern Illinois. Don't expect to stay rain free for long. We're already tracking our next round of rain.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
The Decatur area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect…
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!
This evening in Decatur: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 60F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Decatur area can expect a very hot …
Decatur's evening forecast: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to fair skies overnight. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of …