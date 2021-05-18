Decatur folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 88% chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2021 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The National Weather Service in Lincoln is warning those living in Central Illinois of frost for Wednesday morning.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Decatur area. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Partly clo…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Decatur area. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tod…
Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degre…
Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degre…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. I…
Decatur will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for th…
- Updated
Heavy snow fell on a chilly spring morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 10.
- Updated
The National Weather Service in Lincoln is warning those living in Central Illinois of a frost advisory.
- Updated
Shuttle buses and parents were waiting to take students home from school at Central A&M in Assumption on Thursday when Superintendent DeAnn Heck spotted a funnel cloud.