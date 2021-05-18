Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Decatur folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 88% chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.