Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Decatur. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 81% chance of precipitation. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.