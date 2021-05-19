 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2021 in Decatur, IL

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Decatur. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 34% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Footage shows cyclone battering COVID-hit Mumbai

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News