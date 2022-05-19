Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 36% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.