Decatur people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2023 in Decatur, IL
