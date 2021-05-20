 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2021 in Decatur, IL

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Footage shows cyclone battering COVID-hit Mumbai

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News