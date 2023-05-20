The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Decatur community. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2023 in Decatur, IL
