Here is today's weather outlook for May. 21, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 73% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.