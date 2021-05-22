Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 22, 2021 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Isolated thunderstorms will continue throughout Tuesday
- Updated
National Weather Service in Lincoln issued a hazardous weather outlook for Monday and the remainder of the week.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Decatur area. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tod…
- Updated
The National Weather Service in Lincoln is warning those living in Central Illinois of frost for Wednesday morning.
Decatur folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. The area will s…
Decatur will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for th…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Decatur. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. The…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We'…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the fo…
This evening in Decatur: Rain likely. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Decatur will see…