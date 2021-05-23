Here is today's weather outlook for May. 23, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.