Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2021 in Decatur, IL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 17 mph.