Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2022 in Decatur, IL

It will be a warm day in Decatur. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.