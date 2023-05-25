Decatur will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.