The Decatur area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 26, 2021 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Storms and potentially severe weather are possible across Central Illinois this week, leading up to a calmer Memorial Day weekend forecast, meteorologists say.
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
National Weather Service in Lincoln issued a hazardous weather outlook for Monday and the remainder of the week.
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecas…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We'…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the fo…
The Decatur area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. …
This evening's outlook for Decatur: A few clouds. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur Monday.…