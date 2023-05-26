Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Decatur area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 26, 2023 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Decatur will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Decatur community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic d…
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Decatur community. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Expec…
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…