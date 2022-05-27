Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 77% chance of rain. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.