Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 39% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.