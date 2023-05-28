Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2023 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Decatur will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Today's temperature in Decatur will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Decatur area. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…