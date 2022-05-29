Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2022 in Decatur, IL
