Decatur people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2023 in Decatur, IL
