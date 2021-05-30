 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 30, 2021 in Decatur, IL

{{featured_button_text}}

Decatur will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News