 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 30, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News