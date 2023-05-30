The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 30, 2023 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Decatur will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 …
The Decatur area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…