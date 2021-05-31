 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 31, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Decatur will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

