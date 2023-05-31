The Decatur area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.