The Decatur area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 31, 2023 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Decatur will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfe…
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 …
The Decatur area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…