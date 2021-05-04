Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Decatur area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 73% chance of precipitation. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2021 in Decatur, IL
