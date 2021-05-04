 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Decatur area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 73% chance of precipitation. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

