Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Decatur area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.