Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

