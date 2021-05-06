 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2021 in Decatur, IL

{{featured_button_text}}

Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 60% chance. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Strong storms move across the south

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News