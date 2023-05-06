Decatur folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.