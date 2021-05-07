 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2021 in Decatur, IL

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Decatur area. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Storms and floods resurface relics from Gulf Coast

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News