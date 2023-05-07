Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from SAT 10:44 PM CDT until SUN 5:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2023 in Decatur, IL
