Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 72% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

